    MACG-18 conducts MISTEX

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.18.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Alejandro Hernandezcandelario, an air control support officer with Marine Air Support Squadron 2, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, explains the capabilities of the Multifunction Air Operations Center during Marine Air Command and Control System Integrated Simulated Training Exercise (MISTEX) 24 at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. MISTEX provides Marine Air Control Group 18 with a simulated training environment to refine MAOC tactics, techniques, and procedures and integrate air traffic control across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 21:16
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    1st MAW
    MISTEX
    MCAS FUTENMA
    MACG-18
    USMC NEWS
    USMCNEWS

