U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Alejandro Hernandezcandelario, an air control support officer with Marine Air Support Squadron 2, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, explains the capabilities of the Multifunction Air Operations Center during Marine Air Command and Control System Integrated Simulated Training Exercise (MISTEX) 24 at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. MISTEX provides Marine Air Control Group 18 with a simulated training environment to refine MAOC tactics, techniques, and procedures and integrate air traffic control across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 21:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937636
|VIRIN:
|240923-M-VH905-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110580165
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MACG-18 conducts MISTEX, by LCpl Thalia Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.