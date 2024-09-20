MACG-18 conducts MISTEX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937636" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Alejandro Hernandezcandelario, an air control support officer with Marine Air Support Squadron 2, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, explains the capabilities of the Multifunction Air Operations Center during Marine Air Command and Control System Integrated Simulated Training Exercise (MISTEX) 24 at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. MISTEX provides Marine Air Control Group 18 with a simulated training environment to refine MAOC tactics, techniques, and procedures and integrate air traffic control across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)