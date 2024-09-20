Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Emergency Management

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.04.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Pacific spotlight video highlighting the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management flight and their mission on Yokota Air Base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 19:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937635
    VIRIN: 240904-F-BS430-1001
    Filename: DOD_110580160
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Emergency Management, by SrA Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    Engineer
    Civil
    Management
    CBRN
    Emergency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download