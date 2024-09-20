Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation releases remotely operated vehicle footage from the Titan submersible incident salvage

    AT SEA

    06.26.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    The Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) releases remotely operated vehicle footage of the Titan submersible’s salvage from June 26, 2023, for the Titan MBI hearing in North Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 23, 2024. As part of the investigation, the wreckage was recovered and transported to a secure facility for detailed analysis. (Video courtesy of Pelagic Research Services)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 17:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 937622
    VIRIN: 230626-G-G0100-1003
    Filename: DOD_110579650
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: AT SEA

    USCG
    Titan
    MBI
    Marine Board of Investigation
    TitanMBI
    Titan Submersible

