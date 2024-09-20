Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fall 2024 Views at Fort McCoy's Trout Falls in Pine View Recreation Area

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This video, taken Sept. 12, 2024, shows the La Crosse River as it flows through the Pine View Recreation Area and over Trout Falls at Fort McCoy, Wis. On Fort McCoy’s western side, in an area near the cantonment area and nested in between other training areas, is the Pine View Recreation Area. It includes Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. The recreation area covers hundreds of acres. People can learn more about the recreation area and all it has to offer the public by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 16:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937610
    VIRIN: 240912-A-OK556-6077
    Filename: DOD_110579550
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fall 2024 Views at Fort McCoy's Trout Falls in Pine View Recreation Area, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    Army MWR
    Pine View Campground
    Pine View Recreation Area
    Wisconsin in the fall

