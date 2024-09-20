A Road to Partnership (Closed Captioned)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to rehabilitate and repave roadway along the Longhouse National Scenic Drive in the Allegheny National Forest in Kane, Pennsylvania.
The road rehabilitation project is one of the first partnership opportunities for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District to provide services to the Allegheny National Forest. The project includes repaving roughly 14 miles of scenic roadway near the Kinzua Dam and the Allegheny Reservoir. Funding for the project came from the Great American Outdoors Act of 2020. The act established a new funding stream to address infrastructure and facility maintenance for federal land-management agencies, including the U.S. Forest Service.
The Allegheny National Forest requested support from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District in 2021 for a scenic drive-rehabilitation project. The project is the largest roadway construction project funded by the Great American Outdoors Act so far.
Road repairs include removing and installing 178 culverts, repairing a landslide with riprap, rehabilitating existing asphalt, installing five pull-off areas, replacing road signs, and repairing or installing guide rails.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)
