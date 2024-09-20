Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Niagara completes AFRC's first Combat Readiness Inspection

    NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Joshua Williams 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 914th Air Refueling Wing successfully completed Air Force Reserve Command's first Combat Readiness Inspection exercise, over a four-day UTA culminating on September 22, 2024.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 16:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937606
    VIRIN: 240921-F-HZ625-9981
    Filename: DOD_110579454
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Niagara completes AFRC's first Combat Readiness Inspection, by MSgt Joshua Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Decontamination
    Niagara Falls
    914th ARW
    Combat Readiness Inspection

