Niagara completes AFRC's first Combat Readiness Inspection

Members of the 914th Air Refueling Wing successfully completed Air Force Reserve Command's first Combat Readiness Inspection exercise, over a four-day UTA culminating on September 22, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 16:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|937606
|VIRIN:
|240921-F-HZ625-9981
|Filename:
|DOD_110579454
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
