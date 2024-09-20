A team from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation recently performed routine inspections of the spillway gates at Gavins Point Dam located near Yankton, South Dakota. The gates are inspected every five years to look for any signs of surface deterioration or mechanical deficiency. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Delanie Stafford)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 15:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|937604
|VIRIN:
|240829-A-KS317-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110579429
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE, Bureau of Reclamation inspect Gavins Point Dam spillway gates, by Delanie Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
