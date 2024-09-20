Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE, Bureau of Reclamation inspect Gavins Point Dam spillway gates

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Video by Delanie Stafford 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    A team from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation recently performed routine inspections of the spillway gates at Gavins Point Dam located near Yankton, South Dakota. The gates are inspected every five years to look for any signs of surface deterioration or mechanical deficiency. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Delanie Stafford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 15:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 937604
    VIRIN: 240829-A-KS317-2002
    Filename: DOD_110579429
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE, Bureau of Reclamation inspect Gavins Point Dam spillway gates, by Delanie Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Dam Safety
    Gavins Point Dam
    Spillway Gate Inspections

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download