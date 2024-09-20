USACE, Bureau of Reclamation inspect Gavins Point Dam spillway gates

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A team from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation recently performed routine inspections of the spillway gates at Gavins Point Dam located near Yankton, South Dakota. The gates are inspected every five years to look for any signs of surface deterioration or mechanical deficiency. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Delanie Stafford)