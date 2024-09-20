Dare to Lead: Alaska ROTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937601" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Alaska Army National Guard Maj. Jessi Fernandez and Sgt. First Class Nate Sandback talk about the impact that the Reserve Officer Training Corps has on young men and women in Alaska and the difference it has made in their careers during the 2024 fall semester field training exercise "Operation Eagle Claw", Sept. 11-15. The Nanook Battalion, which includes the University of Alaska Fairbanks as the host school and the University of Alaska Anchorage as a detachment, cooperates with the U.S. Army and the Alaska Army National Guard to educate, train, and prepare students to serve as commissioned officers in the Army, Army Reserve or Army National Guard.



(Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)