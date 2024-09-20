Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dare to Lead: Alaska ROTC

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guard Maj. Jessi Fernandez and Sgt. First Class Nate Sandback talk about the impact that the Reserve Officer Training Corps has on young men and women in Alaska and the difference it has made in their careers during the 2024 fall semester field training exercise "Operation Eagle Claw", Sept. 11-15. The Nanook Battalion, which includes the University of Alaska Fairbanks as the host school and the University of Alaska Anchorage as a detachment, cooperates with the U.S. Army and the Alaska Army National Guard to educate, train, and prepare students to serve as commissioned officers in the Army, Army Reserve or Army National Guard.

    (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dare to Lead: Alaska ROTC, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

