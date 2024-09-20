U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Mineau accepts command of the newly activated Air Forces Southern from U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin during a Change of Command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2024. This change of command not only marked a significant change in leadership but the command’s reoptimization for the Air Force’s Great Power Competition initiative. The transformation of the global landscape over the past three decades necessitated this shift in operational posture. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 13:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937594
|VIRIN:
|240911-F-DX569-8384
|Filename:
|DOD_110579181
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Forces Southern welcomes new commander, activates to Service Component Command, by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.