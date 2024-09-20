Air Forces Southern welcomes new commander, activates to Service Component Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Mineau accepts command of the newly activated Air Forces Southern from U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin during a Change of Command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2024. This change of command not only marked a significant change in leadership but the command’s reoptimization for the Air Force’s Great Power Competition initiative. The transformation of the global landscape over the past three decades necessitated this shift in operational posture. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)