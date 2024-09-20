Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Forces Southern welcomes new commander, activates to Service Component Command

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Mineau accepts command of the newly activated Air Forces Southern from U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin during a Change of Command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2024. This change of command not only marked a significant change in leadership but the command’s reoptimization for the Air Force’s Great Power Competition initiative. The transformation of the global landscape over the past three decades necessitated this shift in operational posture. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 13:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

