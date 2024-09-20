Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drill Sergeants from across the Total Army are challenged in their ability to pitch modules, work as a team, and conduct their Skill Level 1 Tasks

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. Isaiah J Scott 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 13:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937589
    VIRIN: 240917-A-FP972-8914
    Filename: DOD_110579085
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill Sergeants from across the Total Army are challenged in their ability to pitch modules, work as a team, and conduct their Skill Level 1 Tasks, by SGT Isaiah J Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Drill Sergeant
    DSOY

