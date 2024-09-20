Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Garrison Fort Hunter Liggett Celebrates Microgrid Launch

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Oposnow 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Fort Hunter Liggett celebrated its ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 17, 2024, marking its achievement as the only Department of Defense installation to fully implement a renewable energy microgrid system, part of a $21.8 million project that enhances energy resiliency and supports Net Zero initiatives. Army and community leaders praised the collaborative efforts that made this milestone possible, highlighting future goals of constructing microgrids across all installations by 2035 and emphasizing ongoing partnerships to advance energy innovation and reliability.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 12:28
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    U.S. Army Reserve
    FHLmicrogrid
    SustainmentandResiliencyDivision
    USACE-Sacramento
    U.S. Army Net Zero

