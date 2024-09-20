Army Garrison Fort Hunter Liggett Celebrates Microgrid Launch

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Hunter Liggett celebrated its ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 17, 2024, marking its achievement as the only Department of Defense installation to fully implement a renewable energy microgrid system, part of a $21.8 million project that enhances energy resiliency and supports Net Zero initiatives. Army and community leaders praised the collaborative efforts that made this milestone possible, highlighting future goals of constructing microgrids across all installations by 2035 and emphasizing ongoing partnerships to advance energy innovation and reliability.