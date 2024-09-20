Fort Hunter Liggett celebrated its ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 17, 2024, marking its achievement as the only Department of Defense installation to fully implement a renewable energy microgrid system, part of a $21.8 million project that enhances energy resiliency and supports Net Zero initiatives. Army and community leaders praised the collaborative efforts that made this milestone possible, highlighting future goals of constructing microgrids across all installations by 2035 and emphasizing ongoing partnerships to advance energy innovation and reliability.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 12:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937584
|VIRIN:
|240917-A-PI744-9492
|PIN:
|9492
|Filename:
|DOD_110578994
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Garrison Fort Hunter Liggett Celebrates Microgrid Launch, by SFC Christopher Oposnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.