Gone but never forgotten: MacDill recognizes the fallen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937583" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

MacDill service members participate in a 9/11 Memorial Climb alongside Hillsborough firefighters at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 11, 2024. The memorial climb was held to honor the emergency responders who gave their lives in order to save others during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Monique Stober and Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)