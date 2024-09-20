Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gone but never forgotten: MacDill recognizes the fallen

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin and Airman Monique Stober

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    MacDill service members participate in a 9/11 Memorial Climb alongside Hillsborough firefighters at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 11, 2024. The memorial climb was held to honor the emergency responders who gave their lives in order to save others during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Monique Stober and Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    Service members
    MacDill Air Force Base
    9/11 Memorial Climb
    gone but never forgotten
    Hillsborough Firefighters

