MacDill service members participate in a 9/11 Memorial Climb alongside Hillsborough firefighters at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 11, 2024. The memorial climb was held to honor the emergency responders who gave their lives in order to save others during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Monique Stober and Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 12:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937583
|VIRIN:
|240912-F-RI626-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110578942
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gone but never forgotten: MacDill recognizes the fallen, by SrA Lauren Cobin and Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
