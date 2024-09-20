Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Amanda Dory delivers remarks to the Bucharest Nine (B9) Defense Ministerial from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 16, 2024. (DoD video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 12:40
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|937581
|VIRIN:
|240916-D-KY598-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110578918
|Length:
|00:08:09
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A/USD(P) Amanda Dory delivers remarks to Bucharest Nine Defense Ministerial, by SSgt John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
