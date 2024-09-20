Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A/USD(P) Amanda Dory delivers remarks to Bucharest Nine Defense Ministerial

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Wright 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Amanda Dory delivers remarks to the Bucharest Nine (B9) Defense Ministerial from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 16, 2024. (DoD video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 12:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 937581
    VIRIN: 240916-D-KY598-1001
    Filename: DOD_110578918
    Length: 00:08:09
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A/USD(P) Amanda Dory delivers remarks to Bucharest Nine Defense Ministerial, by SSgt John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Policy
    Pentagon
    Under Secretary of Defense for Policy
    Bucharest Nine
    B9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download