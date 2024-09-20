Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADOC OE Enterprise Information Operations Network (ION)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Video by Edward Waters 

    TRADOC G2

    Information Operations Network (ION), provided by TRADOC G2. ION is intended to provide an isolated and immersive environment which emulates social media and digital domains. ION content is housed on closed intranets, unique to each unit exercise and accessed via the web allowing the training audience access to the social media environment specific to their scenario during the exercise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 11:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937580
    VIRIN: 240912-A-LN355-4680
    Filename: DOD_110578917
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC OE Enterprise Information Operations Network (ION), by Edward Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    OE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download