TRADOC OE Enterprise Information Operations Network (ION)

Information Operations Network (ION), provided by TRADOC G2. ION is intended to provide an isolated and immersive environment which emulates social media and digital domains. ION content is housed on closed intranets, unique to each unit exercise and accessed via the web allowing the training audience access to the social media environment specific to their scenario during the exercise.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 11:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937580
|VIRIN:
|240912-A-LN355-4680
|Filename:
|DOD_110578917
|Length:
|00:05:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
