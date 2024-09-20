Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th OSS Ready Airman Training exercise

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Operations Support Squadron held a Ready Airman Training exercise Sept. 7, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The exercise was a culmination event for the squadron, after having spent the previous five duty days, spread out since July 2024, covering items such as base defense, tactical combat casualty care, weapons handling, small arms tactics, survival, evasion, resistance and escape tactics and other agile combat employment priorities, giving leadership a chance to test and evaluate multi-capable Airman skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 11:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937579
    VIRIN: 240923-F-MG843-1001
    Filename: DOD_110578915
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908th OSS Ready Airman Training exercise, by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    MH-139A Grey Wolf
    Ready Airman Training

