1-6 FAR hosts Molly Pitcher Day 2024

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment showcase operations with M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to unit family members and host nation partners during Molly Pitcher Day at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sep. 12, 2024. Molly Pitcher Day builds readiness and resilience across the formation by providing unit family members an understanding and appreciation of their loved ones daily duties and training operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 11:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937577
|VIRIN:
|240912-A-XB890-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110578892
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.