    1-6 FAR hosts Molly Pitcher Day 2024

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment showcase operations with M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to unit family members and host nation partners during Molly Pitcher Day at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sep. 12, 2024. Molly Pitcher Day builds readiness and resilience across the formation by providing unit family members an understanding and appreciation of their loved ones daily duties and training operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 11:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Railgunners
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

