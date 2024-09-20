1-6 FAR hosts Molly Pitcher Day 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment showcase operations with M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to unit family members and host nation partners during Molly Pitcher Day at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sep. 12, 2024. Molly Pitcher Day builds readiness and resilience across the formation by providing unit family members an understanding and appreciation of their loved ones daily duties and training operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)