    Operation Bully Vigilance

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Luis Gomez 

    Minot Air Force Base

    BULLY VIGILANCE 24-1 was an exercise evaluating Minot AFB's response to an accident involving assets in the missile complex. once notified about the simulated event, dozens of base emergency responders arrived to set up a National Defense Area, establish an incident command post, and perform an initial scene assessment.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024
    This work, Operation Bully Vigilance, by A1C Luis Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

