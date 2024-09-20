Operation Bully Vigilance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



BULLY VIGILANCE 24-1 was an exercise evaluating Minot AFB's response to an accident involving assets in the missile complex. once notified about the simulated event, dozens of base emergency responders arrived to set up a National Defense Area, establish an incident command post, and perform an initial scene assessment.