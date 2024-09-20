Operation Bully Vigilance

BULLY VIGILANCE 24-1 was an exercise evaluating Minot AFB's response to an accident involving assets in the missile complex. once notified about the simulated event, dozens of base emergency responders arrived to set up a National Defense Area, establish an incident command post, and perform an initial scene assessment.
