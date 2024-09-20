Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Taking Care Of Our People

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Video by Chad McNeeley    

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Carrie Kagawa, Special Assistant to the Secretary of Defense, outlines new initiatives in the "Taking Care Of Our People" program.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 11:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 937574
    VIRIN: 240916-D-TT977-1000
    Filename: DOD_110578873
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    healthcare
    spouses
    familes
    PCS moves
    servicemember
    taking care of our people

