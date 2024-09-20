Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marksmanship Campaign Plan

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Memphis Pitts 

    U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command     

    U.S. Marines execute the new joint Marksmanship Assessment Package on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, September 5, 2024. The marksmanship campaign plan offers a clear, measurable definition of lethality and provides Marines with standardized metrics to assess and enhance their effectiveness in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Memphis Pitts)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 11:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937570
    VIRIN: 240919-M-LC092-1001
    Filename: DOD_110578868
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Marksmanship

    MCB Quantico
    Marksmanship, range, Lethality, Teamwork, Quantico, Virginia

