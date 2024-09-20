100th CES/Fire Department

100th Civil Engineer Squadron fire fighters train on quick responses and vehicle extrications as part of the base readiness exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 20, 2024. The base readiness exercise tested Firefighters on their ability to respond to a scene, figure out what was going on, and appropriately handle the situation. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 10:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|937565
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-BN500-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110578720
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
