100th CES/Fire Department

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937565" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

100th Civil Engineer Squadron fire fighters train on quick responses and vehicle extrications as part of the base readiness exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 20, 2024. The base readiness exercise tested Firefighters on their ability to respond to a scene, figure out what was going on, and appropriately handle the situation. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)