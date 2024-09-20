Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th CES/Fire Department

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Nash Truitt 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    100th Civil Engineer Squadron fire fighters train on quick responses and vehicle extrications as part of the base readiness exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 20, 2024. The base readiness exercise tested Firefighters on their ability to respond to a scene, figure out what was going on, and appropriately handle the situation. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)

    Fire fighters
    CES
    Air Force
    100th ARW

