U.S., French service members, civilians commemorate 80th anniversary of Operation Union II

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937558" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During World War II, a small operational detachment from the Office of Strategic Services parachuted behind enemy lines, into the German-controlled French Alps, to arm, train and organize the French resistance fighters on August 1, 1944. The OSS team was led by U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Peter Ortiz, and consisted of five other Marines, an Army Air Corps Captain, and a French resistance fighter wearing a Marine Corps uniform. The operation ultimately led to them being surrounded by German forces in the town of Centron, where the team willingly surrendered to save the local civilian population. Eighty years later, their actions are remembered by U.S. and French service members and civilians. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher and Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin)