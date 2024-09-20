Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EABG Commander Goes Back to the Basics with Security Forces

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.12.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group Commander, Col Jeremy Sheppard, integrates with the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron (ESFS) within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 12, 2024. As a former security forces officer, Col Sheppard spent a day with ESFS Airmen to revisit their operations in a deployed environment, while also acting out scenarios intended for humorous effect.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 08:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937553
    VIRIN: 240912-F-WC934-3544
    Filename: DOD_110578603
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EABG Commander Goes Back to the Basics with Security Forces, by TSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SFS
    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    Security Forces
    Ali Al Salem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download