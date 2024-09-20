EABG Commander Goes Back to the Basics with Security Forces

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group Commander, Col Jeremy Sheppard, integrates with the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron (ESFS) within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 12, 2024. As a former security forces officer, Col Sheppard spent a day with ESFS Airmen to revisit their operations in a deployed environment, while also acting out scenarios intended for humorous effect.