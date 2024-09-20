Ettelbruck recognizes 80th Liberation in Luxembourg

BRoll package of the 80th Liberation ceremony at Ettelbruck, Luxembourg, Sept. 22, 2024. During the ceremony, the town of Ettelbruck honored the bravery and sacrifices of those who fought for freedom during World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 08:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937552
|VIRIN:
|240923-F-GY077-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110578602
|Length:
|00:17:23
|Location:
|ETTELBRUCK, LU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
