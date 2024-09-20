Ettelbruck recognizes 80th Liberation in Luxembourg

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



BRoll package of the 80th Liberation ceremony at Ettelbruck, Luxembourg, Sept. 22, 2024. During the ceremony, the town of Ettelbruck honored the bravery and sacrifices of those who fought for freedom during World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)