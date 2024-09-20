Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ettelbruck recognizes 80th Liberation in Luxembourg

    ETTELBRUCK, LUXEMBOURG

    09.22.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    BRoll package of the 80th Liberation ceremony at Ettelbruck, Luxembourg, Sept. 22, 2024. During the ceremony, the town of Ettelbruck honored the bravery and sacrifices of those who fought for freedom during World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 08:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937552
    VIRIN: 240923-F-GY077-1001
    Filename: DOD_110578602
    Length: 00:17:23
    Location: ETTELBRUCK, LU

    NATO, Unity, Luxembourg, WWII, Liberation, Ettelbruck

