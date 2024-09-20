Soldiers and Families of the 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, along with their partner forces, came together for the Molly Pitcher Day celebration on September, 12th at the Grafenwoehr Training Area. This special day honors the brave women who fought in the American Revolutionary War. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Herbert Roberson)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 08:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|937545
|VIRIN:
|240912-A-CP728-5620
|Filename:
|DOD_110578574
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Molly Pitcher Day 2024, by SSG Herbert Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.