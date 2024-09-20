Molly Pitcher Day 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937545" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers and Families of the 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, along with their partner forces, came together for the Molly Pitcher Day celebration on September, 12th at the Grafenwoehr Training Area. This special day honors the brave women who fought in the American Revolutionary War. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Herbert Roberson)