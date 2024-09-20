Sgt. Eric Ramos, a military dog handler assigned to the 525th Military Police Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment—Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, trained his military working dog Vegas on the confidence course and scout exercises on 24 July 2024 at USAG Italy, Italy.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 06:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|937541
|VIRIN:
|240724-A-PT551-4711
|Filename:
|DOD_110578555
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Meet our Dogs at Vicenza!, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.