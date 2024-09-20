Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet our Dogs at Vicenza!

    ITALY

    07.24.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Sgt. Eric Ramos, a military dog handler assigned to the 525th Military Police Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment—Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, trained his military working dog Vegas on the confidence course and scout exercises on 24 July 2024 at USAG Italy, Italy.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 06:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 937541
    VIRIN: 240724-A-PT551-4711
    Filename: DOD_110578555
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Meet our Dogs at Vicenza!, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #StrongerTogether
    #militaryworkingdogs
    #evervigilant

