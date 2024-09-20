Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deep Creek Progress B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Video by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    USACE engineers continue to make progress on the Deep Creek Replacement Project.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 02:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937528
    VIRIN: 240919-A-HU469-5975
    Filename: DOD_110578373
    Length: 00:07:22
    Location: CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deep Creek Progress B-Roll, by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chesapeake
    Deep Creek
    Dismal Swamp Canal
    AIWW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download