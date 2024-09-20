Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sights and Sounds: Yoyogi Park

    JAPAN

    09.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Destani Matheny 

    AFN Tokyo

    A video showcasing Yoyogi Park, Tokyo, Japan. Yoyogi Park is one of Tokyo's largest parks, featuring wide lawns, ponds and forested areas. It is a great place for jogging, picnicking and other outdoor activities.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 01:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 937527
    VIRIN: 240920-F-BT860-7670
    Filename: DOD_110578372
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    afn
    tokyo japan
    afn tokyo
    SNS
    yoyogi park
    Sights and Sounds

