This video product for AFN Tokyo highlights the 374th Airlift Wing Vehicle Management Shop's Summer Rebuild Program at Yokota Air Base. The Summer Rebuild Program is put in place to ensure that all snow fleet vehicles are ready to keep the flight line and roads clear of snow during the winter months.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 01:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|937526
|VIRIN:
|240917-F-BT860-1876
|Filename:
|DOD_110578371
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Pacific Update: 374th Vehicle Management Summer Rebuild Program, by SSgt Destani Matheny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
