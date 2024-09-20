Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Pacific Update: 374th Vehicle Management Summer Rebuild Program

    JAPAN

    09.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Destani Matheny 

    AFN Tokyo

    This video product for AFN Tokyo highlights the 374th Airlift Wing Vehicle Management Shop's Summer Rebuild Program at Yokota Air Base. The Summer Rebuild Program is put in place to ensure that all snow fleet vehicles are ready to keep the flight line and roads clear of snow during the winter months.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 01:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 937526
    VIRIN: 240917-F-BT860-1876
    Filename: DOD_110578371
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    AFN
    vehicle management
    vehicle management flight
    AFN Armed Forces Network
    Summer Rebuild Program
    Vehicle Management Section

