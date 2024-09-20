AFN Pacific Update: 374th Vehicle Management Summer Rebuild Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video product for AFN Tokyo highlights the 374th Airlift Wing Vehicle Management Shop's Summer Rebuild Program at Yokota Air Base. The Summer Rebuild Program is put in place to ensure that all snow fleet vehicles are ready to keep the flight line and roads clear of snow during the winter months.