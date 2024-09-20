AFN TV In Focus - 31st MDG prepares for the Emergency Nurses Association Annual Conference

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 31st Medical Group prepare a presentation on their Virtual Reality medical training in preparation for the Emergency Nurses Association Annual Conference at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 9, 2024. The Emergency Nurses Association Annual Conference provides emergency nursing professionals with education, networking opportunities, and access to the latest industry developments and best practices, enhancing their skills and knowledge in emergency care. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority)