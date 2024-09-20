Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU MV-22 Ospreys demonstration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Marine Corps Marines from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit provided a static demonstration of their MV-22 Ospreys for Republic of Korea Army flight school students on Aug. 20th, 2024. The ROK-U.S. Alliance is built on mutual trust and shared values of freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.22.2024 22:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 937519
    VIRIN: 240820-F-LO539-1002
    Filename: DOD_110578278
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU MV-22 Ospreys demonstration, by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    15th MEU
    MV-22 Osprey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download