B-Roll USAACE and Fort Novosel POW/MIA Ceremony September 20, 2024

USAACE and Fort Novosel remembers and honors those Americans who were prisoners of war and those who served and never returned home. Please join us as Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, Commanding General, USAACE and Fort Novosel speaks at the POW/MIA Ceremony September 20, 2024.