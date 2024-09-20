Falcon Leap 2024

Falcon Leap 24 (FALE 24) is a Royal Dutch Military led, multinational, joint technical airborne exercise designed to enhance interoperability of participating NATO airborne forces and aircrews in personnel and equipment parachuting operations in Arnhem, Netherlands from 9-20 September 2024. Falcon Leap is NATO's largest technical airborne exercise which will also include ceremonies commemorating the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Signor)
