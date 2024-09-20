Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Leap 2024

    EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    09.22.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Falcon Leap 24 (FALE 24) is a Royal Dutch Military led, multinational, joint technical airborne exercise designed to enhance interoperability of participating NATO airborne forces and aircrews in personnel and equipment parachuting operations in Arnhem, Netherlands from 9-20 September 2024. Falcon Leap is NATO's largest technical airborne exercise which will also include ceremonies commemorating the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Signor)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 04:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 937512
    VIRIN: 240922-A-SS112-1001
    Filename: DOD_110578097
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: EINDHOVEN, NL

    EUCOM
    21st TSC
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    FirstinSupport
    FALE24

