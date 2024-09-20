Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Capt Hamilton Coolidge Reinterment Ceremony B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHEVIèRES, ARDENNES, FRANCE

    09.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Max Daigle 

    1st Fighter Wing

    CHEVIÈRES, France - B-Roll of the Reinternment Ceremony for Capt. Hamilton Coolidge in Chevières, France, Sept. 15, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 09:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937511
    VIRIN: 240915-F-AC305-2001
    Filename: DOD_110578072
    Length: 00:25:42
    Location: CHEVIèRES, ARDENNES, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt Hamilton Coolidge Reinterment Ceremony B-Roll, by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    TAGS

    94th Fighter Squadron
    1st Fighter Wing
    Hamilton Coolidge
    Nieuport 98
    Chevières

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download