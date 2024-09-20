240915-N-JA925-1001 VARNA HARBOR, Bulgaria (Sept. 10 – 20, 2024) - U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technicians, assigned to EOD Mobile Unit 8, and U.S. Navy Divers, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 2, train with Allies and partners in Varna Harbor, Bulgaria as part of the third serial of exercise Sea Breeze 2024, Sept. 9-20, 2024. Sea Breeze is an annual maritime exercise aimed at building collective capability and agility to restore security and stability in the dynamic Black Sea. Sea Breeze 2024-3 is focused on EOD, dive operations and unmanned underwater vehicles. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 04:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937510
|VIRIN:
|240915-N-JA925-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110578043
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|VARNA, BG
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Sea Breeze 24-3, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
