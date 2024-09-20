Sea Breeze 24-3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937510" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

240915-N-JA925-1001 VARNA HARBOR, Bulgaria (Sept. 10 – 20, 2024) - U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technicians, assigned to EOD Mobile Unit 8, and U.S. Navy Divers, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 2, train with Allies and partners in Varna Harbor, Bulgaria as part of the third serial of exercise Sea Breeze 2024, Sept. 9-20, 2024. Sea Breeze is an annual maritime exercise aimed at building collective capability and agility to restore security and stability in the dynamic Black Sea. Sea Breeze 2024-3 is focused on EOD, dive operations and unmanned underwater vehicles. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)