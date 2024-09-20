Vicenza Outdoor Rec has what you need

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



VICENZA, Italy - A man finds exactly what he wants - and then some - while exploring all that Vicenza Outdoor Recreation has to offer. This is a commercial filmed for AFN TV, shot on September 12, 2024.



Starring: Maria Ramirez & Master Sgt. Thompson

Written and directed by: Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger

Director of Photography: Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez

Production Sound Mixer: Spc. Haron Palomo

Picture/ Sound editor: Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger