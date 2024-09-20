Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vicenza Outdoor Rec has what you need

    ITALY

    09.12.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy - A man finds exactly what he wants - and then some - while exploring all that Vicenza Outdoor Recreation has to offer. This is a commercial filmed for AFN TV, shot on September 12, 2024.

    Starring: Maria Ramirez & Master Sgt. Thompson
    Written and directed by: Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger
    Director of Photography: Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez
    Production Sound Mixer: Spc. Haron Palomo
    Picture/ Sound editor: Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.22.2024 08:40
    Location: IT

