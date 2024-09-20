VICENZA, Italy - A man finds exactly what he wants - and then some - while exploring all that Vicenza Outdoor Recreation has to offer. This is a commercial filmed for AFN TV, shot on September 12, 2024.
Starring: Maria Ramirez & Master Sgt. Thompson
Written and directed by: Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger
Director of Photography: Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez
Production Sound Mixer: Spc. Haron Palomo
Picture/ Sound editor: Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2024 08:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937508
|VIRIN:
|240912-A-LJ797-2367
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110577985
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vicenza Outdoor Rec has what you need, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
