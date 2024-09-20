Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Ammo Onload

    JAPAN

    08.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 6, 2024) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) conducts an ammunition onload, Aug. 6. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.22.2024 00:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937507
    VIRIN: 240806-N-UA460-1002
    Filename: DOD_110577950
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Ammo Onload, by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    Ammunition
    Yokosuka
    DESRON 15
    Dewey

