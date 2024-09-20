Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Naval Surface Fire Support Drill During Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TIMOR SEA

    09.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Naval Surface Fire Support Drill During Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.22.2024 00:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937503
    VIRIN: 240904-N-UA460-1001
    Filename: DOD_110577946
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: TIMOR SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Naval Surface Fire Support Drill During Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024, by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    Pacific Vanguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download