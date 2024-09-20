Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Force Protection Drill During Exercise Kakadu 2024

    TIMOR SEA

    09.13.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) conducts a force protection drill during Kakadu 2024 while operating in the Timor Sea, Sept. 14, 2024.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.21.2024 23:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937502
    VIRIN: 240914-N-UA460-1001
    Filename: DOD_110577945
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: TIMOR SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Force Protection Drill During Exercise Kakadu 2024, by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    Force Protection
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    Kakadu

