The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) conducts a force protection drill during Kakadu 2024 while operating in the Timor Sea, Sept. 14, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2024 23:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937502
|VIRIN:
|240914-N-UA460-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110577945
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|TIMOR SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Force Protection Drill During Exercise Kakadu 2024, by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.