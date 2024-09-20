video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937493" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In honor of Command Sgt. Maj. Denny J. Walker, a memorial service will be held on September 21, 2024, at Bunker Family Funerals, located at 33 N. Centennial Way, Mesa, AZ 85201. Visitation will take place from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, followed by the service at 2:00 PM.

.

As we join in remembrance and celebration of his life, let us keep his memory and the values he embodied close to our hearts. And may we strive to uplift and elevate the Soldiers and people around us, just as Command Sgt. Maj. Walker so profoundly did with his family, his community, and the Army Reserve.

.

With deepest respect and sympathy,

.

Earl C. Sparks, IV

Brigadier General, USAR

Commanding