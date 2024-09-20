In honor of Command Sgt. Maj. Denny J. Walker, a memorial service will be held on September 21, 2024, at Bunker Family Funerals, located at 33 N. Centennial Way, Mesa, AZ 85201. Visitation will take place from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, followed by the service at 2:00 PM.
As we join in remembrance and celebration of his life, let us keep his memory and the values he embodied close to our hearts. And may we strive to uplift and elevate the Soldiers and people around us, just as Command Sgt. Maj. Walker so profoundly did with his family, his community, and the Army Reserve.
With deepest respect and sympathy,
Earl C. Sparks, IV
Brigadier General, USAR
Commanding
