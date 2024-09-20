U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing conduct training events as a part of Exercise Outlaw Wrath 24 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Sept. 2024. This exercise provided MWSS-171 with the opportunity to train for expeditionary airfield support missions and maintain readiness in supporting Marine Corps and joint aviation elements throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Saul Hernandez)
|09.21.2024
|09.22.2024 05:09
|B-Roll
|937491
|240921-M-RU004-1517
|DOD_110577543
|00:06:53
|COMBAT ARMS TRAINING CAMP, SHIZUOKA, JP
|4
|4
This work, Exercise Outlaw Wrath 24, by PFC Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
