    Opportunities with 8th TSC

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Ken Woodford, the secretary of the general staff assign to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, talks about his experience while serving with the 8th TSC.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 19:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937475
    VIRIN: 240906-A-LG865-5920
    Filename: DOD_110577231
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US

    Growth
    Hawaii
    Opportunities
    8TSC

