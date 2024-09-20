Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    John P. Murtha Locks and Dam - Animation

    UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Dan Jones and Stacey G. Wyzykowski

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The John P. Murtha Locks and Dam logo and animation were designed for the renaming of Monongahela River Locks and Dam 4 to the John P. Murtha Locks and Dam, in honor of the late Congressman John P. Murtha, who also served in the Marine Corps in Vietnam. The dedication ceremony took place on the Monongahela River in Monessen, Pennsylvania, Aug. 28, 2024. It highlighted 20 years of construction for a modernized chamber measuring 720 feet long by 84 feet wide, which replaces an older, smaller chamber. The construction also included a control tower with state-of-the-art systems and the potential to remote-control other facilities in the future. The new chamber expands the facility’s capacity to support commercial navigation throughout the region and the nation.

    For more information, please visit:
    https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District animation by Stacey Wyzykowski; graphic design by Daniel Jones)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 17:19
    Location: US

    Army Corps of Engineers
    Charleroi
    Monongahela River
    Pittsburgh Distirct
    Locks and Dam 4
    John P. Murtha

