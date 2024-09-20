110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion - Departure Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937470" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Tifton-based Headquarters Company of the 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion held a departure ceremony Sept. 20, 2024, as the unit prepares for an upcoming mobilization to the U.S. Army European Command area of responsibility. Their mission will be to provide sustainment command and control and support to forward-stationed U.S. and allied forces in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Christophe Chin)