110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion - Departure Ceremony

The Tifton-based Headquarters Company of the 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion held a departure ceremony Sept. 20, 2024, as the unit prepares for an upcoming mobilization to the U.S. Army European Command area of responsibility. Their mission will be to provide sustainment command and control and support to forward-stationed U.S. and allied forces in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Christophe Chin)
|09.20.2024
|09.20.2024 17:15
|B-Roll
|937470
|240920-A-GT046-9208
|DOD_110576929
|00:01:16
|TIFTON, GEORGIA, US
|TIFTON, GEORGIA, US
|0
|0
