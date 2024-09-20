Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PCU John F. Kennedy Change of Command

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darien Kenney 

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    The aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) change of command ceremony was held aboard the ship, where Capt. Colin Day was relieved by Capt. Doug Langenberg as commanding officer.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 17:14
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US

