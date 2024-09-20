Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    John P. Murtha Locks and Dam Dedication Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Stacey G. Wyzykowski 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The dedication ceremony for the renaming of Monongahela River Locks and Dam 4 to the John P. Murtha Locks and Dam, in honor of the late Congressman John P. Murtha, who also served in the Marine Corps in Vietnam, took place on the Monongahela River in Monessen, Pennsylvania, Aug. 28, 2024. It highlighted 20 years of construction for a modernized chamber measuring 720 feet long by 84 feet wide, which replaces an older, smaller chamber. The construction also included a control tower with state-of-the-art systems and the potential to remote-control other facilities in the future. The new chamber expands the facility’s capacity to support commercial navigation throughout the region and the nation.

    For more information, please visit:
    https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video edited by Stacey Wyzykowski)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 16:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937465
    VIRIN: 240828-A-GE626-1002
    Filename: DOD_110576880
    Length: 00:20:32
    Location: US

    Army Corps of Engineers
    Pittsburgh District
    Monongahela River
    Locks and Dam 4
    John P. Murtha
    Charleroi Locks and Dam

