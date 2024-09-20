Prisoner of War/Missing in Action

Nellis Air Force Base held a prisoner of war (POW) / missing in action (MIA) ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 20, 2024. The ceremony included setting a lone table in honor of service members who are POWs or MIA, a tradition that has been in place since the end of the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Timothy Perish)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 17:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937463
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-CQ040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110576877
|Length:
|00:35:09
|Location:
|NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
