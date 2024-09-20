Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prisoner of War/Missing in Action

    NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Airman 1st Class Timothy Perish 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    Nellis Air Force Base held a prisoner of war (POW) / missing in action (MIA) ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 20, 2024. The ceremony included setting a lone table in honor of service members who are POWs or MIA, a tradition that has been in place since the end of the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Timothy Perish)

    09.20.2024
    09.20.2024
    00:35:09
    NEVADA, US

    POW
    MIA
    Nellis AFB
    USAF

