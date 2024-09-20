Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland National Guard trains 600 Estonian reservists during live-fire exercise

    ESTONIA

    09.20.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Twelve Soldiers from the Maryland Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 175 Infantry Regiment, supported the Estonian Defense League (EDL) during Exercise Ussisonad 24, a squad live-fire exercise held Sept. 7-8, 2024 at the Sirgala Training Area near the Russian border.

    During the two-day training event, the Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers provided guidance for executing squad-level live-fire exercises to strengthen interoperability between U.S. and Estonian forces.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 16:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 937461
    VIRIN: 240920-F-PA115-6746
    Filename: DOD_110576857
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: EE

