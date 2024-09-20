Twelve Soldiers from the Maryland Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 175 Infantry Regiment, supported the Estonian Defense League (EDL) during Exercise Ussisonad 24, a squad live-fire exercise held Sept. 7-8, 2024 at the Sirgala Training Area near the Russian border.
During the two-day training event, the Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers provided guidance for executing squad-level live-fire exercises to strengthen interoperability between U.S. and Estonian forces.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 16:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|937461
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-PA115-6746
|Filename:
|DOD_110576857
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|EE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maryland National Guard trains 600 Estonian reservists during live-fire exercise, by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.