Land Navigation - Unkind Treachery Stringer

U.S. Air National Guard members of the 247th Intelligence Squadron learn land navigation at the Volunteer Training Site in Tullahoma, Tennessee 4-8 September 2024. Airmen from the 247th IS received hands-on exercise training in the field to enhance completion and retention of all RAT requirements. (Video created by U.S. Air National Guard SrA Xaviera Stevens.)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 17:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937456
|VIRIN:
|240920-Z-CG070-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110576810
|Length:
|00:11:11
|Location:
|TULLAHOMA, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
