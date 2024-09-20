Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helicopter ride - Unkind Treachery Stringer

    TULLAHOMA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens 

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard members of the 247th Intelligence Squadron ride a helicopter to the Volunteer Training Site in Tullahoma, Tennessee 4-8 September 2024. Airmen from the 247th IS received hands-on exercise training in the field to enhance completion and retention of all RAT requirements. (Video created by U.S. Air National Guard SrA Xaviera Stevens.)

