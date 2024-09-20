Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    92nd Air Refueling Wing completes Titan Fury 24-7, validating rapid global mobility capabilities

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing and 141st Air Refueling Wing participate in exercise Titan Fury 24-7 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 9-13, 2024. Titan Fury is a recurring total force exercise that ensures Fairchild’s Airmen are trained and ready to provide Rapid Global Mobility at a moment’s notice in support of strategic deterrence and the National Defense Strategy. This exercise is an example of how the 92nd Air Refueling Wing is engaged, postured and ready with a credible force to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 15:22
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

