92nd Air Refueling Wing completes Titan Fury 24-7, validating rapid global mobility capabilities

Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing and 141st Air Refueling Wing participate in exercise Titan Fury 24-7 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 9-13, 2024. Titan Fury is a recurring total force exercise that ensures Fairchild’s Airmen are trained and ready to provide Rapid Global Mobility at a moment’s notice in support of strategic deterrence and the National Defense Strategy. This exercise is an example of how the 92nd Air Refueling Wing is engaged, postured and ready with a credible force to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)