Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing and 141st Air Refueling Wing participate in exercise Titan Fury 24-7 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 9-13, 2024. Titan Fury is a recurring total force exercise that ensures Fairchild’s Airmen are trained and ready to provide Rapid Global Mobility at a moment’s notice in support of strategic deterrence and the National Defense Strategy. This exercise is an example of how the 92nd Air Refueling Wing is engaged, postured and ready with a credible force to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 15:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|937443
|VIRIN:
|240913-F-CJ658-6535
|Filename:
|DOD_110576491
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 92nd Air Refueling Wing completes Titan Fury 24-7, validating rapid global mobility capabilities, by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
